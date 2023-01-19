Will Reclaim 'Our Land' Crimea: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

"Give us your weapons and we will bring our land back." he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that Ukraine aimed to reclaim Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, as he called on his Western partners to provide him with more weaponry.

"Our objective is to liberate all of our territories," he told an audience in Davos, speaking in Ukrainian.

"Crimea is our land, our territory, our sea, and our mountains. Give us your weapons and we will bring our land back."

