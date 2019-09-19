Will Outline Increased Iran Sanctions Within 48 Hours, Says Trump

Donald Trump told reporters it was the ultimate option after Saudi strikes. (File)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told reporters that he would provide more details about increased U.S. sanctions on Iran within 48 hours, after announcing them earlier on Twitter.

Trump, speaking in Los Angeles, said his thinking toward Iran has not changed but declined to give any details about his next steps. He told reporters the ultimate option after the weekend strikes on Saudi Arabian oil facilities would be war but that there were other options.

