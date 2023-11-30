Will Never Sit Face-To-Face With US For Sovereignty Negotiations: North Korea

Kim Yo Jong said that it was Washington's "double standards" which dent regional peace and stability.

North Korea said it will never sit face to face with the United States for negotiations over its sovereignty, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior official, ditched U.S. criticism of North Korea's recent launch of a reconnaissance satellite, saying it was Washington's "double standards" and "high-handed and arbitrary practices" which dent regional peace and stability.

In another dispatch, KCNA said leader Kim inspected photos of a U.S. naval base in San Diego and a Kadena air base in Japan, taken by a spy satellite.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)