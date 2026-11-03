"Will Move To Israel, Become PM": Trump's Joke On His Approval Ratings

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that if US citizens "get fed up" with him, he will move to Israel and become the prime minister.

Trump made the comments while speaking to Fox News' Fox and Friends on Election Day for the US midterm elections. "My approval rating in Israel is 99 per cent. If people in the United States get fed up with me, I'll move to Israel and become prime minister," Trump said.

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In the same interview, Trump also revealed that he has made a deal with current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington would no longer be providing $4 billion in aid to Israel after the end of this year.

According to Trump, Israel no longer needs the aid and that some Democrats and left-wing politicians were using this funding to Israel as a talking point to criticise Republicans.

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"Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping," Trump said.

"We've already agreed that by the end of this year we won't be paying Israel. Now we'll help Israel if they need it," he added.

US voters cast their ballots on Tuesday in a critical midterm election as Democrats sought to gain control of Congress and establish the first major legislative check on Trump's second term in office.

