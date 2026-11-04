Trump's Final 2 Years: A Congress Ready For A Showdown With The White House

In a repudiation to President Donald Trump, voters in America handed the control of the Senate to Democrats in the 2026 US midterm elections, ending Republicans' dominance. The battle for the House of Representatives is also expected to go in Democrats' favour. Several US outlets reported that most voters appeared to blame Trump administration for high costs and want Congress to impost more checks on him. However, Trump has already vowed to fight back, posting "VETO" on his Truth Social indicating that he will now use his constitutional powers to block legislations passed by the Democrats.

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In an interview with New York Post days before the midterm elections, he described the presidential veto as his ultimate power and suggested that Democrats would eventually have to negotiate with him.

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But today's midterm results point towards a potentially confrontational relationship between the White House and Capitol Hill, with neither side likely to have an easy path to getting its way.

Here's how the next two years could look like:

The immediate consequence of Democratic control of Congress would be a slowdown in Trump's legislative agenda.

Bills on immigration, taxation, federal spending and other policy priorities could face resistance in the House and Senate. Democrats could also seek to reverse or modify parts of Trump's legislative programme.

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Even when legislation manages to pass both chambers, Trump could veto it. Congress can override a presidential veto, but only with a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate - a threshold that would be difficult for Democrats to achieve.

Investigations Could Dominate Washington

The other major challenge for Trump could come from congressional oversight.

Control of the House gives the opposition party considerable authority over committees, investigations and subpoenas. Democrats could launch inquiries into the administration's decisions, its handling of government affairs and potential conflicts of interest.

The prospect of impeachment could also return to the political conversation. Democrats could initiate proceedings in the House, although removing Trump would require a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

Trump's Answer: Executive Power

A Congress that refuses to approve legislation could push Trump towards greater reliance on executive orders and other presidential powers.

The president has already argued that recent Supreme Court decisions have expanded his ability to exercise control over federal agencies. But executive action is not a substitute for legislation. It can be challenged in court, reversed by a future administration and constrained by congressional control over federal funding.

A more assertive White House could therefore lead to an equally assertive Congress, setting up a prolonged institutional battle.

A Battle Over Appointments

The gridlock could have consequences beyond legislation. The Senate has a central role in confirming presidential nominees, including Cabinet officials, ambassadors and federal judges. Democrats could use that authority to delay confirmations or reject candidates they oppose.

This could be particularly significant for the federal judiciary, where Trump's ability to shape the courts will depend partly on vacancies and the Senate's willingness to approve his nominees.

Ultimately, the midterm results could reshape the political landscape within the US ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

While Democrats are expected to challenge Trump and his policies, for Republicans, the next two years could test their ability to maintain party unity, particularly in the face of growing resistance to Trump's legislative agenda.

Trump will remain president with considerable executive authority. But a Democratic-controlled Congress could make it much harder for him to translate his priorities into law.