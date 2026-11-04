Exclusive | 'End Iran War, Lower Tariffs': Suhas Subramanyam's Goals After Big US Midterms Win

Suhas Subramanyam, an Indian-origin American who has been re-elected as a member of the US House of Representatives, on Wednesday said that ending the war in Iran and lowering tariffs are his top priorities.

"One of the important things we did going into the election was we addressed the economy and what's going on with the American people," he told NDTV after his resounding win over Republican Dave Beckwith from Virginia's 10th congressional district.

"There are some things that are very urgent, like ending the Iran war, like lowering tariffs and lowering costs for the American people," he said.

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Subramanyam, who served as an advisor to President Barack Obama, said he would also act on AI and data centres.

"We need guardrails for those things. So those things, we need to push those forward immediately. But certainly, we want to show a vision, not just for the next two years, but for the next 20 years," the 40-year-old Congressman said.

"We're going to do everything we can in the House. I don't control the Senate, but it looks like Democrats may have control there. But even if we have things in the House, we want to put the best thing forward, even if it dies in the Senate or even if the White House vetoes it, at least we are showing the American people what we can do in a majority. At least we're showing that we want to deliver for them," he added.

Subramanyam also said that he would address the job losses due to AI.

"We need to address this in Congress. And so I put forward legislation to do that. But we need to make sure it passes, and we need to make sure that we help the next generation. I see college kids now who are coming out of college with IT degrees, cybersecurity degrees, software engineering, and they're not seeing a job market for them. AI is taking a lot of those jobs," he told NDTV.

He also praised his fellow Indian-Americans Amish Shah and Pia Dandiya.

"Amish and Pia are going to be fantastic... They're going to be fantastic stewards. They're Americans. They were born here, but they're proud to be Indian American... They're going to be fantastic in their role," he said, adding that he is "excited" to work with them.

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Suhas Subramanyam was born in Houston to Indian parents, and attended college at Tulane University in New Orleans.

He served on Capitol Hill as a policy aide, where he worked to expand and improve health care access to millions of Americans.

He earned his law degree with honours at Northwestern University and served as a White House technology policy advisor to President Obama.

After a stint in the White House, he started his own small business in Loudoun County and also served as a volunteer EMT and firefighter.

He was elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 2019 and served for two terms. He was also a member of the Virginia State Senate before being elected to the US House of Representatives in 2024.