Will "Most Likely" Give TikTok 90-Day Reprieve From Potential Ban: Trump

Trump said he will take a decision on Monday.
US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday said he would "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a potential ban in the United States after he takes office on Monday.
"The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate," he told NBC in an interview. "If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday."
