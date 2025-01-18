Advertisement

Will "Most Likely" Give TikTok 90-Day Reprieve From Potential Ban: Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday said he would "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a potential ban in the United States after he takes office on Monday.

Will "Most Likely" Give TikTok 90-Day Reprieve From Potential Ban: Trump
Trump said he will take a decision on Monday.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday said he would "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a potential ban in the United States after he takes office on Monday.

"The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate," he told NBC in an interview. "If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

TikTok, Donald Trump, US Tiktok Ban
