'Will Appoint PM, Cabinet This Week': Lankan President Amid Tension, Clashes

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapakse today declared that he will appoint a new Prime Minister and cabinet this week in the island nation.

"This week I will appoint a Prime Minister and Cabinet that can command a majority in Parliament and can gain the confidence of the people of the country," he said in an address to the nation.

"Thereafter, a constitutional amendment will be moved to enact the content of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which will vest more powers with the parliament. The new government's Prime Minister will be awarded the opportunity to produce a new program and take this country forward," he added.