Why Top Israel Officials Will Be Absent For Pope Francis' Funeral

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Israel's delayed and impersonal condolences following Pope Francis's death, combined with a low-level funeral delegation and the deletion of a tribute, highlight the political rift rooted in his criticisms of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The Israeli government's response to the death of Pope Francis has been marked by controversy. Despite the passing of a global spiritual leader, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office took four days to offer condolences, and even then, it was a brief and impersonal statement.



The office eventually released a two-sentence statement on Thursday night, which read: "The State of Israel expresses its deepest condolences to the Catholic Church and the Catholic community worldwide at the passing of Pope Francis. May he rest in peace."

This subdued response stands in stark contrast to the outpouring of tributes and condolences from around the world. Moreover, an earlier message posted on X by the official state account of Israel was deleted without explanation.

The original message featured a photo of Pope Francis at the Western Wall in Jerusalem and concluded with the words "May his memory be a blessing." Its deletion was reportedly due to an "error," according to officials at the foreign ministry, per a report by the Jerusalem Post.

The controversy surrounding Israel's response to the Pope's death is further compounded by the country's decision to send a relatively low-level delegation to the funeral. Only Israel's Vatican ambassador, Yaron Sideman, will attend the ceremony, whereas most major nations will be represented by their heads of state or government.

Pope Francis had been vocal in his criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza, suggesting that the international community should examine whether Israel's actions could be classified as genocide. He also expressed sympathy for the Palestinian people, describing the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "shameful." In his last public address on Easter Sunday, he mentioned the suffering of both Palestinians and Israelis.

The Pope's expressions of solidarity with the Palestinians have been met with resentment from some quarters in Israel, particularly among the coalition of religious and nationalist parties that support Netanyahu's government. Despite the Pope's efforts to bolster multi-faith dialogue and his expressions of sympathy for Israelis, some in Israel believe that he took the side of the Palestinians.

In contrast, the Palestinian Authority has shown great respect for the Pope, with Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa attending the funeral. Palestinians have spoken warmly of the Pope's expressions of empathy, which gave them hope during a difficult time. Since his death, it is reported that Pope Francis would often contact the small Christian community sheltering in a church in Gaza City during the war, showing his concern for their well-being.

The perceived rift between the Israeli government and the Vatican may be visible at the Pope's funeral in Rome, where Israel's leaders will be noticeably absent. While Israeli President Isaac Herzog published a heartfelt tribute to Pope Francis, describing him as a man of deep faith and boundless compassion, there are no plans for him to attend the funeral. The absence of high-level representation from Israel will likely be seen as a sign of the country's displeasure with the Pope's stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

