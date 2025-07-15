"Everyday When You Came Back Home...": What Killed Israel Soldier's Wife Said

The wife of an Israeli soldier, who was killed in Gaza, said every day he'd return from his mission and tell her the number of houses their forces demolished. He'd update me on the progress of their mission, Rut Azulai, the wife of Abraham Azulai, said in an address to the media.

"Every day when you came back from Gaza to sleep next to me, you'd tell me how many houses you demolished today and that you were making great progress in the mission to end this war," she said.

"You were willing to die just to end this war already. I'm telling you, end this war already. End it. Conquer Gaza as quickly as possible," she added.

"Abraham was one of a kind. He was a great man who did great things," she said.

"You weren't afraid of anything. You were so happy with your mission. You believed in it, and all that time you tried to convince me to believe too," she added.

Calling those who killed her husband "pure evil", she said there was no place for them to stay in this world.

"There's only room for life, for children's laughter, for joy, for holy Jewish families, who live to live, who are excited by every grain of this land," she said.

Referring to Gaza as a "filthy strip," she promised she'd fulfil her husband's dream of building a farm there. "We will set up a farm there, and we'll live there. I promise you, honey, you loved this land so much and dreamed of settling it with our farm."

“ every day u sleep next to me, you'd tell me how many houses you demolished today”



The wife of Israeli soldier Avraham Azulai is Rut Azulai.



I'm glitching ???? pic.twitter.com/ONFUoDygbT — Abier (@abierkhatib) July 14, 2025

Abraham was killed in Khan Yunis area of the besieged Gaza Strip, the Jerusalem Post reported. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said the 25-year-old, who served as a vehicle operator in a combat engineering unit under the IDF's Southern Command, was killed after "terrorists" came out of a tunnel and tried to kidnap him.

He got married three months ago and is survived by his wife, parents and siblings.

The Israeli war on Gaza has entered its 21st month, with over 58,000 Palestinians killed so far in ground invasion, airstrikes and recent shootings at food and water distribution points. On Sunday, at least 10 people, including eight children, were killed by an Israeli missile in central Gaza. They were waiting in a queue at a water distribution point, emergency service officials said.

Another 33 were killed in IDF attacks across the occupied narrow strip the same day as US President Donald Trump told reporters that ceasefire talks were on, adding he hoped for progress the next week.

"Gaza -- we are talking and hopefully we're going to get that straightened out over the next week," Trump said on Sunday, repeating what he said on July 4 as well.