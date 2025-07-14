Trump Says Gaza Talks Ongoing, Hopes To Get 'Straightened' Out Next Week

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday that talks are ongoing over Israel's conflict in Gaza and he hopes for progress in the next week, even as ceasefire negotiations in Doha stalled.

"Gaza -- we are talking and hopefully we're going to get that straightened out over the next week," Trump said, echoing similarly optimistic comments he made July 4.



