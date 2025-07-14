Advertisement

Trump Says Gaza Talks Ongoing, Hopes To Get 'Straightened' Out Next Week

US President Donald Trump said, "Gaza -- we are talking and hopefully we're going to get that straightened out over the next week."

  • US President Donald Trump said talks are ongoing over Israel's Gaza conflict
  • Trump expressed hope for progress in the next week regarding the conflict
  • Trump made the comments similar to those he made on July 4
US President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday that talks are ongoing over Israel's conflict in Gaza and he hopes for progress in the next week, even as ceasefire negotiations in Doha stalled.

"Gaza -- we are talking and hopefully we're going to get that straightened out over the next week," Trump said, echoing similarly optimistic comments he made July 4.
 

Donald Trump, Gaza, Israel
