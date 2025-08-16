''Why Should Trump Trust You?'': How Reporters Grilled Putin Ahead Of Alaska Meet

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met for about 2.5 hours on Saturday at a high-stakes summit in Alaska on the future of the Ukraine war. The meeting lasted for about three hours. However, just before the meeting was about to start, Putin faced an awkward media encounter.

Reporters bombarded the Russian president with questions when he arrived for three-way talks with Trump on the Ukraine conflict. Journalists questioned him about the ceasefire and civilian casualties.

"When will you stop killing civilians?" a journalist asked, prompting Putin to make a gesture suggesting that he could not hear. Another asked him, "Why should Trump trust you?"

Why should President Trump Trust You?

The two leaders were seated in a room with their aides in front of a blue backdrop that had the words "Pursuing Peace" printed on it.

Although the two leaders didn't officially take any questions, Trump said, "Thank you" to reporters who were briefly in the room.

At the joint press conference with Trump, Putin spoke of an "understanding" reached with Trump which he said could bring peace in Ukraine, without giving any details. "We hope that the understanding we have reached will... pave the way for peace in Ukraine," he said.

Meanwhile Trump said 'some great progress' was made with Putin, he will speak with European leaders and Ukraine's Zelensky.

Trump previously labelled the summit as " really a feel-out meeting." But he's also warned of "very severe consequences" for Russia if Putin doesn't agree to end the war.