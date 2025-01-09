Why Green Iguanas May Drop From Trees In Florida's Cold Weather

As temperatures drop in Florida this week, residents might notice an unusual sight – green iguanas falling from trees. These non-native reptiles, typically found in Central America, tropical South America, and the eastern Caribbean, are cold-blooded. With dipping mercury, their internal body temperature also drops, leading to a loss of muscle control.

As the temperature drops to 4 or -1 degree, the iguanas “freeze,” causing them to fall from trees temporarily, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Though startling, the iguanas usually recover as temperatures warm up.

"Don't be surprised the next several mornings to find iguanas lying on the ground beneath the trees. Don't pick them up or touch them, they will recover later in the day when temperatures warm up,” Meteorologist Eric Stone said, as per WFLA News.

Residents have been urged not to panic. While the reptiles may appear lifeless, it's best to leave them where they are. Once temperatures rise, these cold-blooded animals will revive and start moving.

Captured iguanas cannot be relocated or released in other Florida locations, as they are a non-native species. FWC strongly advises against bringing stunned iguanas into homes or vehicles to warm them up. Once revived, these animals can become defensive and pose a safety risk. If you come across a stunned iguana, the FWC advises that it can be killed if necessary.

The FWC outlines several methods for killing non-native reptiles, but any method used must render the animal unconscious immediately. To ensure the iguana does not regain consciousness, its brain must be destroyed by "pithing." This humane method prevents further suffering.

If you have killed an iguana, check your city's rules before disposing of it in the trash to avoid fines. Never throw a dead iguana on roads or in waterways, as this can also lead to penalties.