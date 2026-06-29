Why Donald Trump's Supporters Are Backing AI Critic Joe Allen

US President Donald Trump's approach to artificial intelligence (AI) is facing criticism from some of his own supporters, who are increasingly backing AI critic Joe Allen.

Allen has been warning people about the dangers of AI at events, attended by followers of Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign.

However, unlike the Trump administration, many of Allen's supporters want stricter rules on AI and believe the technology should be more tightly regulated.

Speaking to CNN, Allen said many people are upset by the rapid growth of AI and other technologies. "People are horrified by the imposition of technology," he said. "They're furious. They do not want it."

Allen said that many students fear AI will take away jobs, while some communities are protesting new AI data centres over concerns about noise and pollution. Some families have also sued AI companies, claiming their chatbots encouraged harmful behaviour.

Allen says he is not against technology. He believes AI should be used as a tool, not treated as something that knows better than people what is right or wrong.

During his speech at First Baptist, Allen said, "It's the perception of AI as a 'god' that knows better than humans about what is 'good' and 'true' rather than a tool. "AI 'uses you' and preys on children 'masked by the innocence' of screen," he added.

One Trump supporter said she backs the president but wants AI development to slow down so experts have more time to study its risks.

A June survey by the Pew Research Center found that most Americans want the government to regulate AI. Even among Republicans, 61% said they are not confident the government can effectively regulate the technology.

Pew researcher Jeff Gottfried said Americans are becoming more worried about AI, even as more people use AI chatbots.

Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, said many Trump supporters have already made up their minds about AI. He said they have seen concerns over AI data centres, AI in schools and the impact on jobs. "You can't sell them on this, there's no spin you can put on it," he added.