"Why Did You Kill My Son?": US Woman Confronts Boy Accused Of Murdering Her Son

A grieving mother in Brooklyn faced the suspect accused of murdering her son, asking the heartbreaking question: "Why did you kill my son?" The distraught mother voiced her pain as she saw the prime suspect being escorted from a police precinct in handcuffs on Tuesday, according to amNewYork Metro.

Noah Rentas, 18, of South Slope, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal stabbing that occurred near the Barclays Centre earlier this month. Detectives apprehended Rentas at his residence after identifying him through a student MetroCard he reportedly used near the crime scene, as per the news portal.

According to police, Rentas allegedly stabbed 27-year-old Michael Hernandez during an assault by a group of teenagers on Flatbush and Atlantic Avenues on March 14. The incident reportedly followed a verbal argument. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the New York Post, Rentas is charged with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. He has no priors, sources said. Sources said the murder may have been connected to a wider string of robberies.

Nothing was stolen from Menendez when he was killed, but sources suggested it could've been because the robbery attempt went awry. Hernandez's family was present at the 78th Precinct in Brooklyn when Rentas was escorted out of the station following his arrest.