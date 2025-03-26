Advertisement

Jasmine Crockett Faces Backlash For Mocking Disabled Governor Abbott, Calling Him 'Hot Wheels'

Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett faces backlash after mocking Governor Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, at a Human Rights Campaign event.

Jasmine Crockett Faces Backlash For Mocking Disabled Governor Abbott, Calling Him 'Hot Wheels'
Crockett's comment "Governor Hot Wheels" sparked outrage.

Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is facing widespread criticism for comments she made about Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair. Crockett referred to Abbott as "Governor Hot Wheels" and a "hot a mess" at a Human Rights Campaign event in Los Angeles, prompting calls for her punishment from politicians and social media users. While the comments were made at the event over the weekend, there has been a wave of responses that is happening now.

In response to the backlash, Crockett stated on X that her remarks were not related to Abbott's use of a wheelchair.

"I wasn't thinking about the governor's condition-I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable," Crockett posted.

"Literally, the next line I said was that he was a 'Hot A** Mess,' referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition," she added.

"So, I'm even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump-a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities-are now outraged."

