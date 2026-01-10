Birmingham Sky Turns Bright Pink, Leaving Residents Amazed

People across the West Midlands saw something unusual Thursday evening, the sky turned bright pink. Many shared pictures on social media and wondered what caused it. Some thought it might be a beautiful sunset, while others even guessed it could be the Northern Lights, reported BBC.

The real reason was very simple. Birmingham City Football Club revealed that the pink light was caused by LED lights at their St Andrews stadium.

Birmingham City Football Club shared the photograph of the pink sky on their X handle. The caption of the post reads, "Pink sky at night, Blues delight."

Pink sky at night, Blues delight. 🩷 pic.twitter.com/OA8Ywbnreo — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 9, 2026

Pictures of pink skies emerged over Birmingham and surrounding towns, such as Hednesford in Staffordshire.

BBC meteorologist Simon King said clouds and falling snow helped make the sky look pink. “Snow and clouds can reflect lights from roads, buildings and stadiums,” he explained.

Graham Madge of the Met Office explained that snow scatters more blue light, making the red and pink colors in the sky more visible.

The pink sky was not a natural miracle, but an effect of the stadium lights and snowy weather. Nevertheless, people found this sight very beautiful and surprising.