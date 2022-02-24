Why Did Russia Invade Ukraine? The Conflict Explained In 5 Points

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway.

Why Did Russia Invade Ukraine? The Conflict Explained In 5 Points

Vladimir Putin claims Ukraine is a puppet of the West and was never a proper state anyway.

Russia has attacked Ukraine in what could be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion.

Origins of the Conflict

  1. Russia has long resisted Ukraine's move towards European institutions, both NATO and the European Union.

  2. Vladimir Putin claims Ukraine is a puppet of the West and was never a proper state anyway.

  3. He demands guarantees from the West and Ukraine that it will not join NATO, a defensive alliance of 30 countries, and that Ukraine demilitarise and become a neutral state.

  4. As a former Soviet republic Ukraine has deep social and cultural ties with Russia, and Russian is widely spoken there, but ever since Russia invaded in 2014 those relations have frayed.

  5. Russia attacked Ukraine when its pro-Russian president was deposed in early 2014. The war in the east has since claimed more than 14,000 lives.



Comments
.