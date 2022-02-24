Why Did Russia Invade Ukraine? The Conflict Explained In 5 Points

Russia has long resisted Ukraine's move towards European institutions, both NATO and the European Union.

Vladimir Putin claims Ukraine is a puppet of the West and was never a proper state anyway.

He demands guarantees from the West and Ukraine that it will not join NATO, a defensive alliance of 30 countries, and that Ukraine demilitarise and become a neutral state.

As a former Soviet republic Ukraine has deep social and cultural ties with Russia, and Russian is widely spoken there, but ever since Russia invaded in 2014 those relations have frayed.