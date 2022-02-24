Russia Says Targeting Ukraine With 'Precision Weapons': 5 Latest Facts

Anton Gerashchenko, Ukraine's deputy interior minister, said that Russia has fired missiles on military headquarters, airports, military warehouses near Kyiv, Kharkov and Dnieper.

The Russian defence ministry said it was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons. "Military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields, and aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being disabled with high-precision weapons," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

The US condemned the announcement by Vladimir Putin and said that the world will "hold Russia accountable" for the war against Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a direct, impassioned plea to Vladimir Putin to stop "in the name of humanity".