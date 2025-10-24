Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar, Indian Teen With Golden Visa Who Died In Dubai

An 18-year-old Indian student from Middlesex University Dubai died of cardiac arrest during Diwali celebrations in the city. Vaishnav Krishnakumar reportedly collapsed during the festivities and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Authorities said the cause of death was cardiac arrest. The Dubai Police Forensic Department has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Arrangements are being made to repatriate the body to Kerala for the last rites, officials confirmed.

According to his family, the teen had no known heart ailments.

Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar?

Vaishnav Krishnakumar was an 18-year-old student from Chennithala, Alappuzha, Kerala. His parents, VG Krishnakumar and Vidhu Krishnakumar, are long-time residents of Dubai. His father has worked there for over 20 years, and both Vaishnav and his younger sister, Vrishti Krishnakumar, were born and brought up in the UAE.

Relatives back home recall the family's last visit two years ago for the housewarming ceremony of their newly built home. "They rarely visited Chennithala. The last time they came here was two years ago. Vaishnav and his sister were born and brought up in Dubai. He was a smart and intelligent boy with most of his friends there," a family relative told PTI.

He was pursuing his first year of BBA in Marketing at Middlesex University Dubai. He was also an alumnus of GEMS Our Own Indian School.

Krishnakumar was a recipient of the UAE Golden Visa. This is a special long-term residence visa that lets foreigners live, work, and study in the UAE for 5 or 10 years without needing a local sponsor.

Krishnakumar held significant leadership roles in the Model United Nations (MUN), as per his LinkedIn profile. He served as President of the MUN Club and previously held the position of Vice President. During this time, he chaired several MUN committees, and won multiple awards for Best Delegate and Best Chair.

He later interned at Kendal and Uniplus in Dubai.