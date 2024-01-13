What Adult Star Had Alleged About Porn Industry Before Being Found Dead

Thaina Fields was a well-known adult film star in Peru

Adult film star Thaina Fields was recently found dead at her residence in Trujillo, Peru. Her death comes just months after Ms Fields, 24, publicly shared her experiences of facing severe abuse in the industry. The cause of her death has not been revealed yet.

Who was Thaina Fields?

Thaina Fields was a well-known adult film star in Peru. Known as “Chinita”, she became a prominent figure in the adult film industry.

Ms Fields stepped into the Peruvian entertainment scene through her participation in the clown programme Chupetin Trujillo. She then collaborated with the production company Mily Peru, known for creating adult content.

Ms Fields spoke about her struggle with anxiety and seeking psychological help. "We all have traumas. I suffer from dysthymia and obsessive-compulsive disorder, I have psychosis, and I take pills for that, to sleep. Therapy and medication is what has helped me be well," she said in a statement, according to The Sun.

She also spoke about going through sexual harassment within the industry eight months before her untimely death.

What were her accusations?

Ms Fields revealed, "It's very strong. Initially, I decided not to sue. I have suffered sexual harassment and abuse after starting to create adult content. At first many thought that by hiring me they could do what they wanted with me, but then I came home, took a bath, and cried."

She added, "He told me that I had to be strong and I let it go. It happened to me many times. It is very difficult to be a woman and create adult content when society is literally in sh*t."



