Adult Film Star Dies At 24, Months After She Spoke About Abuse In Industry

Thaina Fields was among the best-known adult film stars in Peru. (File)

A Peruvian adult film star, Thaina Fields, was found dead at her home this week, just months after she made allegations about abuse in the porn industry. Fields, 24, was among the best-known adult film stars in Peru.

A fellow adult content creator confirmed that Fields had died during an interview with La Republica. "I can't give any more details because I'm saddened by the news," Alejandra Sweet, who was one of Fields' close friends, told the outlet.

Sweet also shared a heartfelt message with her followers on Instagram, urging them to remember Fields in a positive light.

"Guys, I will only tell you to pray for her the people who truly appreciated her and not only saw her out of pure morbidity. From where she is, I am sure she is a little angel," she wrote during a Q&A session.

Milky Peru, one of the production companies Fields collaborated with, also offered condolences.

"We can't believe this, we refuse to be without you, we would like to see you one more time," the company wrote on its official Instagram account.

"We hope someone wakes us up from this bad dream, you will always be in our hearts. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your life," it added.

The tragedy comes months after Fields' public revelation of the "very strong" sexual harassment she faced within the adult film industry.

Using her real first name, Abigail, she had eight months ago disclosed, "I have suffered sexual harassment and abuse after starting to create adult content."

Fields explained the challenging reality she faced, stating, "At first many thought that by hiring me they could do what they wanted with me, but then I came home, took a bath, and cried. It happened to me many times. It is very difficult to be a woman and create adult content when society is literally in s**t."