Who Was Robert Mueller, The 'No-Nonsense' Ex-FBI Chief Who Probed Trump

Robert Mueller, the no-nonsense former FBI chief who documented Russia's interference in the 2016 US election and its contacts with Donald Trump's campaign but opted not to bring criminal charges against a sitting president, has died at age 81, multiple news outlets reported on Saturday.

His death was reported by MS NOW and a New York Times journalist who posted a statement attributed to the Mueller family. No cause of death was given for Mueller, a decorated Vietnam War veteran who led the FBI in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US.

The New York Times last year reported that Mueller had Parkinson's disease.

Mueller retired after 12 years as Federal Bureau of Investigation director in 2013 but was summoned back to public service by a senior Justice Department official four years later as a special counsel to take over an inquiry into Russia's election meddling after Trump fired then-FBI chief James Comey.

Mueller conducted a 22-month investigation that produced indictments against 34 people, including several Trump associates as well as Russian intelligence officers and three Russian companies, and a series of guilty pleas and convictions. Mueller ultimately stopped short of a criminal indictment of the Republican president, bitterly disappointing many Democrats.

Trump on Saturday celebrated Mueller's passing. "Good, I'm glad he's dead," Trump wrote on the Truth Social site. "He can no longer hurt innocent people!"

During his career as a prosecutor and FBI chief, Mueller displayed a patrician manner and sometimes wooden personality - just about the opposite of the bombastic Trump. He was known by some as "Bobby Three Sticks" because of his full name - Robert Mueller III - a moniker that belied his formal bearing and sober approach to law enforcement.

His Russia inquiry, detailed in a 448-page 2019 report, laid bare what Mueller and U.S. intelligence agencies have described as a Russian campaign of hacking and propaganda to sow discord in the U.S., denigrate 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and boost Trump, the Kremlin's preferred candidate. Russia denied election interference.

"First, our investigation found that the Russian government interfered in our election in sweeping and systematic fashion," Mueller said during 2019 congressional testimony.

"Second, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government in its election interference activities. We did not address 'collusion,' which is not a legal term. Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy. It was not," Mueller added.

In analyzing whether Trump had committed the crime of obstruction of justice, Mueller looked at a series of actions. These included Trump's attempts to have the special counsel fired and to limit the scope of the investigation as well as the president's efforts to prevent the public from knowing about a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York between senior Trump campaign officials and Russians. Mueller pointedly did not exonerate the president, as Trump claimed.

"Based on Justice Department policy and principles of fairness, we decided we would not make a determination as to whether the president committed a crime," Mueller told lawmakers.

"The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed," Mueller added.

'NUMEROUS LINKS'

Mueller was named by the Justice Department's No. 2 official, Rod Rosenstein, to take over the Russia investigation.

The investigation, according to the report, unearthed "numerous links" between the Russian government and Trump's campaign and said the president's team "expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts," referring to hacked Democratic emails.

Mueller, a longtime Republican, faced unremitting attacks by Trump and his allies on his integrity as they tried to discredit the investigation and the special counsel himself. Trump used social media, speeches and comments to news media to assail Mueller, accusing him of running a politically motivated, "rigged witch hunt," going "rogue," surrounding himself with "thugs" and having conflicts of interest.

"It's all a big hoax," Trump said in 2019.

"Absolutely, it was not a hoax," Mueller told the congressional hearing, noting the numerous charges arising from the probe.

Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was convicted in 2018 on eight charges of financial wrongdoing and pleaded guilty to two others, receiving a 7-1/2-year prison sentence. Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone was convicted in 2019 of seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering and sentenced to more than three years in prison. Trump later used his executive clemency power to pardon them. Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, entered a guilty plea to lying to the FBI. Trump also pardoned Flynn.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives at the time twice impeached Trump after Mueller had finished his work, though those actions did not grow out of the special counsel's findings.

AN AGENCY IN CRISIS

Appointed by Republican President George W. Bush to head the FBI, Mueller took over as its director one week before the September 11 attacks on the U.S. by al Qaeda militants using hijacked planes that killed about 3,000 people. Democratic President Barack Obama later extended Mueller's appointment. By the time Mueller left the position, his tenure was exceeded only by J. Edgar Hoover's 48-year stint.

Mueller was credited with transforming the premier U.S. law enforcement agency after Congress and an independent government commission determined that the FBI and CIA had failed to share information before the September 11 attacks that could have helped prevent them. Mueller revamped the FBI into an agency centered on protecting national security in addition to law enforcement, putting more resources into counterterrorism investigations and improving cooperation with other U.S. agencies.

He put his career on the line in 2004 when he and Comey, then the deputy attorney general, threatened to resign when Bush White House officials sought to reauthorize a domestic eavesdropping program that the Justice Department had deemed unconstitutional. The two rushed to a Washington hospital and prevented top Bush aides from persuading an ailing Attorney General John Ashcroft, recovering from gallbladder surgery, to reauthorize the surveillance program.

Comey succeeded Mueller as FBI director in 2013, only to be fired by Trump.

Born into an affluent New York family, Mueller grew up outside of Philadelphia, graduated from Princeton University, earned a master's degree at New York University and joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving as an officer for three years, leading a rifle platoon in Vietnam and receiving honors including the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Mueller then earned a law degree from the University of Virginia and later became a federal prosecutor and headed the Justice Department's criminal division, supervising cases including prosecution of the crime boss John J. Gotti and the probe into the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland, before Bush chose him to lead the FBI.

"He really hates the bad guys," former Massachusetts Governor William Weld, who preceded Mueller as the U.S. attorney in Boston, told the New York Times in 2013.

Mueller and his wife, Ann, had two daughters.

(Reporting by Will Dunham; editing by Diane Craft, Sergio Non and Paul Simao)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)