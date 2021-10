World Health Organization have endorsed the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday endorsed the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine for children, the first against the mosquito-borne disease that kills more than 400,000 a year.

"Today, WHO is recommending the broad use of the world's first malaria vaccine," the agency's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.