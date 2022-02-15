WHO Launches App To Help People Quit Tobacco In All Forms

Tobacco is the world's leading cause of preventable death. (Representational)

The World Health Organization has today launched a 'Quit Tobacco App' to help people give us use of tobacco in all forms. "Tobacco is deadly in every form. Innovative approaches such as this app are much needed to support people give up tobacco, which they may be aware is harmful, but are unable to quit for various reasons," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region.

The app, the first such by WHO helps users to identify the triggers, set their targets, manage cravings, and stay focused to quit tobacco.

Use 2000-2025, WHO South-East Asia region recorded the fastest decline in tobacco use but continued to have the highest 432 million tobacco users, or 29% of its population. The region has 266 million smokeless tobacco users of the 355 million globally.

The region has expanded tobacco surveillance to monitor tobacco use prevalence and tobacco control policies.

The 'WHO Quit Tobacco App', launched during the top health body's year-long 'Commit to quit' campaign, is the latest tobacco control initiative by the its South-East Asia region.

Tobacco is the world's leading cause of preventable death, and kills nearly 8 million persons every year. It claims 1.6 million lives in the WHO South-East Asia Region which is amongst the largest producers and consumers of tobacco products, according to the UN body.

Tobacco use is a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases (NCD) including cancers, cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung diseases and diabetes. Tobacco users are also at higher risk of complication and severe disease in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.