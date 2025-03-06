How A PhD Student Became One Of UK's Most Dangerous Sexual Predators

A PhD student, convicted of drugging and assaulting multiple women, could be among the most prolific sexual predators in the UK, investigators say.

Zhenhao Zou, a 28-year-old Chinese national, was found guilty of multiple charges, including rape, voyeurism and possession of pornographic material. Law enforcement officials fear the number of his victims may be much higher than currently known.

Who is Zhenhao Zou?

Originally from China, Zou came to the UK in 2017 to pursue higher education. He was studying at Queen's University in Belfast before moving to London in 2019 for a master's degree, and later a PhD at University College London (UCL).

Coming from a wealthy background, he led a life of luxury. He used to spend thousands on rent, designer clothing and cosmetic procedures.

How he did it

Zou planned his assaults, using hidden cameras to record his victims without their knowledge. His crimes spanned both the UK and China. The attacks reportedly occurred between 2019 and 2024.

Investigators found that he used drugs, including ecstasy and an industrial chemical that converts into GHB, commonly known as a "date-rape" drug.

Police found a collection of his victims' clothing and jewellery from him. According to a report in BBC, Zou recorded nine assaults as "souvenirs" and kept a trophy box containing his victims' jewellery and clothing.

Evidence against him

The prosecution presented extensive video footage of the assaults, revealing horrifying details of how Zou preyed on unconscious or semi-conscious women.

During the trial, jurors had to watch disturbing footage of nine rapes, leading to visibly emotional reactions in the courtroom.

Judge Rosina Cottage described Zou as a "dangerous and predatory" offender and warned that he faces a lengthy prison sentence, set to be delivered on June 19, stated the BBC report.

Scale of the crimes

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police believe there could be as many as 50 more victims. "Such is the insidious nature of these offences, I think there is a possibility that many more victim-survivors may not even know that he has, in fact, raped them," Cdr Kevin Southworth was quoted as saying by BBC.

Following media coverage of the case, at least one woman has contacted the police with concerns about Zou. Authorities are now urging more victims, particularly from the Chinese student community in London, to come forward.

"If you're a woman who's in any way had a one-on-one encounter with this man Zou, then we would like to hear from you," Cdr Southworth added.

Legal proceedings

Zou was found guilty of 11 counts of rape, with two offences involving the same victim. He was also convicted of three counts of voyeurism, 10 counts of possessing extreme pornographic images and one count of false imprisonment.

The jury also found him guilty of three counts of possessing a controlled drug with intent to commit a sexual offence.

In his defence, Zou claimed that his actions were consensual and part of a pre-discussed role-play scenario with one of the women he filmed.

University and prosecutors respond

UCL president Dr Michael Spence said that they were appalled by these offences.

Saira Pike from the Crown Prosecution Service thanked the women who came forward to report Zou's crimes, stating that they have been incredibly strong and brave "Zou is a serial rapist and a danger to women," added Pike.