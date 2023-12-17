Who Is Sheikh Meshal? The Crown Prince Named Kuwait's New Ruler

Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, had been Kuwait's de facto ruler since 2021, when the frail emir Sheikh Nawaf handed over most his duties.

Before becoming the crown prince three years ago, Sheikh Meshal dedicated much of his career to building the security and defence of the Gulf state.

Sheikh Meshal becomes Kuwait's third emir in just over three years. His brother, Sheikh Nawaf, became emir in September 2020 following the death of his brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad.

Sheikh Meshal was deputy chief of the National Guard from 2004-2020 and head of State Security for 13 years after joining the interior ministry in the 1960s.