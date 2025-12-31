Indian-Origin Adviser Rewarded Over Trump's "India-Pakistan Truce" Claim

Ranjit 'Ricky' Singh Gill, an Indian-origin adviser to US President Donald Trump, is grabbing headlines after being awarded for his supposed role in "India-Pakistan ceasefire negotiations" following Operation Sindoor earlier this year. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio presented the National Security Council's 'Distinguished Action Award' to thirty-eight-year-old Gill earlier this week in Washington.

The development comes even as New Delhi has consistently rejected the third-party mediation claims made by Donald Trump after the May conflict.

The Distinguished Action Award is among the National Security Council's highest internal recognitions, acknowledging exceptional service in advancing US national security objectives.

The recognition was for Gill's contribution to "internal coordination and diplomatic outreach" related to the India-Pakistan ceasefire framework during 2025, the US media reported, citing US officials.

Who Is Ricky Gill

Ricky Gill was born in Lodi, New Jersey, to parents Jasbir and Param Gill. He holds a bachelor's degree from Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and a law degree from UC Berkeley, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In 2011, he ran for the US Congress from California's District 11 seat against Democrat Jerry McNerney but lost the tightly fought contest. He tried again four years later when the seat became the 9th District, but lost again.

In the first Trump administration, Gill served as Director for Russia and European Energy Security at the NSC and earlier as Senior Adviser at the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations. Currently, he oversees the India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and broader South and Central Asia portfolio at the department.

Gill has also served as a policy consultant for the Educational Testing Service in Princeton and worked for former US Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist and the Committee on Health, Education, Labour and Pensions in 2006. He also worked as a legal counsellor for the Oakland Athletics in the summer of 2010 and previously served on the Lodi Boys and Girls Club board of directors.

Trump's Claims And India's Stand

Since May 10, the US leader has repeated his claim of Washington mediating a "full and immediate" ceasefire between India and Pakistan over 70 times, saying that he ended the conflict between nuclear-powered South Asian neighbours.

Trump has taken credit for ending the conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad during his meetings with world leaders and repeated the claim during his travels abroad.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention. New Delhi has maintained that the understanding on cessation was reached after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart regarding the issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also told Parliament that no world leader asked India to halt Operation Sindoor, underscoring India's position that decisions were taken independently.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.