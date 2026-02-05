Who Is Pranshu Verma, Washington Post New Delhi Bureau Chief, Now Laid Off

The Washington Post has laid off over one-third of its editorial workforce in sweeping cuts, eliminating its sports section, books coverage, and several foreign bureaus. Pranshu Verma, the American daily's New Delhi bureau chief, is among the 300 laid off.

On X, Verma said he was “heartbroken” and described his time at the newspaper as a privilege. “Heartbroken to share I've been laid off from The Washington Post. Gutted for so many of my talented friends who are also gone,” he wrote. “It was a privilege to work here for the past four years. Serving as the paper's New Delhi bureau chief was an honour.”

The layoffs have hit The Post's international coverage particularly hard, with large portions of its foreign staff affected. Ishaan Tharoor, a senior international affairs columnist and the son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is also among those who lost their jobs.

Who Is Pranshu Verma?