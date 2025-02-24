Who Is Pope Francis, The First Pope From The Americas Now Battling Illness

Pope Francis, who is battling double pneumonia and a complex lung infection, remains critical, according to the Vatican. Blood tests show early signs of a "mild" kidney failure but the 88-year-old pontiff remains conscious and alert.

Who Is Pope Francis?

Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He is the son of Italian immigrants. When he became Pope, he chose the name Francis, inspired by St Francis of Assisi, known for his humility and dedication to serving the poor.

Before joining the priesthood, he graduated as a chemical technician. He pursued humanities studies in Chile and earned a philosophy degree from Colegio de San Jose in Argentina. Between 1964 and 1966, he taught literature and psychology at Immaculate Conception College in Santa Fe and Colegio del Salvador in Buenos Aires. He obtained a theology degree in 1970 from Colegio de San Jose.

Pope Francis was ordained a priest in 1969. He took his final vows with the Jesuits in 1973. That same year, he was appointed Provincial of the Jesuits in Argentina, a position he held for six years. After completing his term, he continued teaching theology as a professor and rector. In 1986, he went to Germany to work on his doctoral thesis.

In 1992, he became the Auxiliary Bishop of Buenos Aires under Cardinal Antonio Quarracino and was ordained the same year. In 1997, he was chosen as the Coadjutor Archbishop of Buenos Aires, making him the next in line to lead the archdiocese. Less than a year later, in February 1998, he officially took over as the Archbishop of Buenos Aires. Along with this role, he also became the Primate of Argentina and the Ordinary for Eastern-rite Catholics in the country.

In 2001, he was made a Cardinal. Instead of celebrating in Rome, he asked his followers to give to the poor. From 2005 to 2011, he was the President of the Argentine Bishops' Conference. In March 2013, he was elected as the Pope, becoming the first-ever Pope from the Americas.

Pope Francis has written many books, encyclicals, and other texts, including a memoir titled Hope. Several films have been made about him, such as Call Me Francesco (2015) and Francis: Pray for Me (2015). He was also the subject of the documentary Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (2018) by Wim Wenders. In 2020, the documentary Francesco, directed by Evgeny Afineevsky, premiered. Another documentary, The Letter: A Message for Our Earth, was released on YouTube Originals in 2022. In the 2019 biographical film The Two Popes, actor Jonathan Pryce portrayed Pope Francis.

Pope Francis Health

The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14, with the Vatican first describing his condition as critical on Saturday. He required a blood transfusion after suffering a prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis. While no further respiratory complications occurred since Saturday night, his prognosis remains "guarded."

Doctors have placed Pope Francis on high-flow oxygen therapy through a tube up his nose. While he is reported to be "alert and well-oriented," his condition remains complex due to multiple infections affecting both lungs. Given his history of lung problems - having had part of one lung removed due to pleurisy as a young adult - he remains vulnerable to severe respiratory illnesses. He is also reportedly prone to bronchitis in winter.

Doctors have warned that sepsis - a serious blood infection - is the primary risk Pope Francis faces due to his ongoing pneumonia. While there have been no confirmed signs of sepsis, his low platelet count, anaemia, and recent blood transfusions are a cause for concern.