Who Is Neal Mohan, Indian-Origin YouTube Boss Named TIME's CEO Of The Year

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan has been named TIME Magazine's 2025 CEO of the Year. Mohan, who took over the top role in 2023, has guided YouTube through a transformative era. TIME's tribute frames him as a cultural architect shaping what billions consume every day.

“Mohan is the farmer; what he cultivates will be what we eat,” the magazine said.

“YouTube provides the soil, and everyone comes and plants whatever nourishing or noxious plants they care to… In many ways, YouTube is creating the cultural diet that the globe is beginning to subsist on.”

Who Is Neal Mohan?