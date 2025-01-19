Lex Fridman: The US Podcaster Who Will Visit India To Interview PM Modi

American podcaster Lex Fridman announced on Sunday that he will host a podcast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February. The discussion will explore PM Modi's vision for India's technological and cultural evolution.

"I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can," Mr Fridman wrote on X.

Who is Lex Fridman?