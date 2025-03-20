Who Is Itamar Ben-Gvir, Hardliner Making A Comeback In Netanyahu Cabinet

Israel's far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir has rejoined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, two months after resigning over the temporary ceasefire in Gaza. Ben-Gvir's reappointment brings back a West Bank settler who has consistently called for a harsher military approach in Gaza, even as the Palestinian death count exceeded 48,000. His appointment followed new airstrikes on Gaza, ending weeks of calm after ceasefire negotiations stalled, according to Reuters.

Who Is Itamar Ben-Gvir?

Itamar Ben-Gvir, 48, is known for being a hardline extremist, even before he played a role in forming the most right-wing coalition in Israel's history under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He leads the nationalist-religious Jewish Power party, advocating for the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, reported Reuters.

Ben-Gvir was born in 1976 to a Mizrahi Jewish family. His mother, originally from Iraqi Kurdistan, was a member of the Irgun Zvai Leumi, a Jewish militia that fought British rule in Palestine. During his youth, he became involved in the ultra-nationalist Moledet party. Later, he served as a youth coordinator for the Kach movement, a party led by the late far-right rabbi Meir Kahane.

While serving in Netanyahu's cabinet, Ben-Gvir criticised the Israeli army's approach to the war in Gaza and opposed any negotiations with Hamas. At times, he even threatened to collapse the government if a deal to end the war without completely eliminating Hamas was pursued.

Why Ben-Gvir Opposed The Ceasefire Deal In January 2025

Ben-Gvir said the ceasefire agreement required Israel to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and withdraw its troops from Gaza's southern border with Egypt. He also criticised the deal for leaving open the possibility of Hamas retaining control in Gaza. Before his resignation in January 2025, he had said the ceasefire would "destroy all of Israel's achievements," according to a report in AP.

Why Ben-Gvir Drew International Outrage

Ben-Gvir has frequently inflamed tensions through his actions and rhetoric. He has made many visits to Jerusalem's most sensitive religious site, the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is revered by Muslims.

In July 2024, during one such visit, he said that he was praying for the return of Israeli hostages but refused to support what he described as a "reckless deal" with Hamas, reported AP.

A month later, in August 2024, his presence at the site and call for Jewish prayer rights there - challenging long-standing agreements - sparked global condemnation, including within Israel, according to a Reuters report.

During the 2022 Israeli election campaign, Ben-Gvir was photographed brandishing a pistol at Palestinian demonstrators in East Jerusalem.

Ben-Gvir's Run-Ins With The Law

Ben-Gvir has been convicted eight times for offences, including racism and supporting a terrorist organisation, according to AP. As a teenager, his views were deemed so extreme that he was barred from Israel's compulsory military service.

His political roots trace back to the ideology of the late Meir Kahane. The far-right rabbi's party was banned from Israel's parliament and designated a terrorist organisation by the US.

In 1995, Ben-Gvir first gained attention when he broke a hood ornament off then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's car.

In 1997, he led a campaign of protests that forced Irish singer SinEad O'Connor to cancel a peace concert in Jerusalem. While he continues to oppose Palestinian statehood, Ben-Gvir has attempted to soften his rhetoric over the years. He now claims he does not advocate for Palestinians' mass expulsion, but insists that those he deems "traitors or terrorists" should be removed, according to Reuters.