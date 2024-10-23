Who Is Indian-Origin Pam Kaur, HSBC's 1st Female CFO In 160-Year History

HSBC Bank has named Indian-origin Pam Kaur as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), the first woman to hold this position in its 160-year history. She is replacing Georges Elhedery, who took over as CEO earlier this year.

In a press release, HSBC Bank said that Pam Kaur will also serve as the Executive Director of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2025.

At 60, Ms Kaur has nearly four decades of banking experience, focusing on auditing, risk management and compliance.

Who is Pam Kaur?