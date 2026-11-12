Who Is Harvey Jones? Nvidia's First-Ever Board Chair

Nvidia on Thursday named Harvey Jones its first-ever board chair after the resignation of Jensen Huang as the company's CEO.

Here are five facts about Jones:

Director Since 1993

Jones has served on Nvidia's board since 1993, before the chipmaker went public, and sits on its audit and nominating and corporate governance committees. He is the company's first-ever board chair.

Led Synopses

Jones joined Synopsys as president and CEO in 1987 and led the electronic design automation company for about seven years, taking it public in 1992 before becoming executive chairman.

Co-Founded Daisy Systems And Tensilica

Jones co-founded Daisy Systems, a computer-aided engineering company, in 1981 and served as president and CEO until 1987. He later co-founded technology IP firm Tensilica in 1997 and chaired its board until its acquisition by Cadence Design Systems in 2013.

Education

Jones holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics and computer science from Georgetown University and a master's degree in management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Venture Investor

He has been a managing partner at private investment firm Square Wave Ventures since 2004.

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