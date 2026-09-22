Who Is Clavicular? Controversial 'Looksmaxxing' Influencer Charged With Rape

Controversial internet streamer Clavicular, 20, known for popularising the 'looksmaxxng' trend, has been charged with rape in the US state of Massachusetts. Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, has been charged with one count of rape, one count of drugging someone for sexual intercourse, and one count of procuring liquor for someone under 21 years old.

The charges filed in a Cape Cod courthouse on September 8 alleged that the offenses took place on May 23, 2025, according to the court documents, first accessed by The Bulwark, as per NBC.

Though more details about the allegations were not available, the timeline seems to match up with a lawsuit filed by a teenage influencer in Florida earlier this year. In April, Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, known online as Alorah or Alorah Ziva, accused Clavicular of battery.

Alorah stated that the Kick streamer arranged for her to go to Cape Cod, gave her vodka until she was drunk, and then had sex with her while she was intoxicated.

Mitchell Jackson, one of the representatives of Clavicular, said the claims made in the media reports were exaggerated and that he had not been served with an arrest warrant.

“Braden Peters has not been physically served. As usual, the Bulwark is exaggerating,” Jackson said.

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Who Is Clavicular?

Primarily known for his role in an online movement called looksmaxxing, Clavicular has centered his internet persona on maximising physical attractiveness. In his viral social media clips, Clavicular can be seen going to extreme lengths to try to enhance his looks, ranging from using steroids and testosterone to hitting his face with a hammer.

What started as a juvenile trend, 'Looksmaxxing' has now given rise to a whole new underground subculture, which is gradually migrating from the margins of the internet to the mainstream.

This is not the first time Clavicular has been in the news. In April, Clavicular and two other people were also charged in Florida with shooting at an alligator. He and another person pleaded no contest to unlawfully discharging a firearm in public and were given six months of probation and ordered to serve 20 hours of community service,