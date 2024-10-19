From Commando To Israel PM: The Life And Times Of Benjamin Netanyahu

A year ago, in October 2023, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was grappling with his country's most significant security failure, facing backlash both at home and abroad. After decades of promoting a tough image, Netanyahu appeared politically exposed following Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. A year later, on October 18, Netanyahu's hold on power seemed stronger than it had been after announcing the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The killing of Sinwar, who orchestrated October 7 attacks, is seen as a vindication for Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

Background and political career

Born on October 21, 1949, in Tel Aviv, Benjamin Netanyahu's mother, Tzila Segal, was an Israeli-born Jew, while his father, Benzion Netanyahu, was from Poland who changed his name from Benzion Mileikowsky upon settling in Jerusalem.

Benjamin Netanyahu was raised in Jerusalem and attended high school in the US. His father was a historian. In 1963, the family moved to Philadelphia, US, where he spent his formative years.

At 18, Benjamin Netanyahu returned to Israel and served five years in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as a captain in the elite Sayeret Matkal commando unit.

Following his military service, Netanyahu pursued higher education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), earning an MBA in 1976. His studies were briefly interrupted by the Yom Kippur War in 1973, where he served as a soldier. The loss of his brother Jonathan during the Entebbe raid in 1976 spurred him to establish the Jonathan Institute, dedicated to addressing terrorism-related issues through international conferences.

Fluent in English with a notable American accent, he quickly became a prominent voice for Israel, frequently appearing on US television as a strong advocate for his country. In 1982, he became Israel's deputy chief of mission in Washington. Two years later, he was appointed Israel's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York.

Benjamin Netanyahu's political career truly began in 1988 when he was elected to the Knesset (Israel's parliament) as a member of the Likud party. He swiftly rose through the ranks, serving as deputy foreign minister from 1988 to 1991 and later as deputy minister. In 1993, he became the leader of the Likud party, gaining prominence for his staunch opposition to the Israel-PLO peace accords and the subsequent Israeli withdrawals from the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu's first term as PM

At 47, Benjamin Netanyahu became Israel's youngest prime minister after the 1996 elections. His tenure began amid unrest, with strained relations with Syria and backlash from his decision to open a tunnel near the Al-Aqsa Mosque, sparking violent clashes.

Despite his staunch opposition to the 1993 Oslo peace accords, Benjamin Netanyahu made notable concessions during his first term as PM. He signed an agreement transferring 80% of Hebron to Palestinian Authority control and approved further withdrawals from the occupied West Bank, moves that drew sharp criticism from his right-wing base.

In 1999, after calling early elections 17 months ahead of schedule, Netanyahu was defeated by Labour leader Ehud Barak.

After this loss, Netanyahu remained a prominent figure in Likud but lost the party leadership to Ariel Sharon. He later served as foreign minister and finance minister in Sharon's government.

Return to power

In the February 2009 elections, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party secured 27 seats in the Knesset, narrowly trailing Kadima's 28. Netanyahu formed a coalition government with Yisrael Beiteinu, Shas and smaller parties, officially assuming office on March 31, 2009.

During this term, Netanyahu offered conditional support for a Palestinian state, but insisted it be demilitarised and recognise Israel as a Jewish state - conditions rejected by Palestinian leaders. Peace talks stalled in 2010 after Israel ended a moratorium on West Bank settlements.

Netanyahu's foreign policy was defined by his hardline stance on Iran, consistently advocating for international action against its nuclear programme.

Domestically, rising economic discontent triggered mass protests in 2011, with citizens demanding better public services. His coalition also struggled with tensions over military draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews, leading to early elections in 2012.

After returning to power post the elections with a more centrist coalition, Benjamin Netanyahu led a military operation in Gaza in 2014 following rocket attacks. Despite international criticism over civilian casualties, he claimed the operation weakened militant capabilities.

By late 2014, internal strife within his coalition over budget and legislation led to the dismissal of key cabinet members and elections in 2015. Relations with then US President Barack Obama became increasingly strained, particularly over Iran, culminating in Netanyahu's controversial address to the US Congress in early 2015.

Despite predictions of a tight race in the March 2015 elections, Netanyahu's Likud party emerged victorious.

Corruption allegations and coalition crises

Benjamin Netanyahu faced charges of fraud, breach of trust and corruption stemming from long-running investigations. Indicted in 2019, he was accused of accepting lavish gifts from millionaire associates and seeking regulatory favours for media moguls in exchange for positive coverage. Netanyahu denied any wrongdoing and refused to resign following his indictment, branding the investigations a politically motivated witch-hunt orchestrated by law enforcement, the media and the courts.

The corruption allegations became a rallying point for opposition parties, uniting politicians from across Israel's political spectrum. This growing opposition ultimately led to his ouster after the March 2021 elections, ending Netanyahu's another term as prime minister.

2022 electoral comeback and controversy

In early 2022, Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial faced setbacks after reports surfaced that police had used Pegasus spyware to hack the phones of key witnesses. Netanyahu's defence further questioned the allegations, citing an incorrect meeting date in the indictment.

As opposition leader, Netanyahu aggressively targeted the ruling coalition. The November 2022 elections saw a record voter turnout, with Netanyahu returning to power through a controversial coalition that included far-right ministers.

Israel-Hamas war

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel by land, sea, and air. In response, Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza. A ground invasion soon followed, intensifying the Israel-Hamas War.

Benjamin Netanyahu faced heavy criticism for his handling of the crisis, blamed for both the unpreparedness leading up to October 7 and the management of hostages and displaced civilians. Polls showed declining support for Netanyahu.

Internationally, Benjamin Netanyahu saw a shift from initial sympathy to isolation due to deteriorating conditions in Gaza. By March 2024, he faced a rift with US President Joe Biden over a planned offensive in Rafah, an area with a large concentration of civilians.

Domestic unrest grew as protests intensified in Tel Aviv by late May. On May 20, 2024, the International Criminal Court announced plans to seek arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes.

This decision drew condemnation, though Netanyahu's public support rose slightly.

In July 2024, Netanyahu insisted that any ceasefire must allow Israel to retain control over the Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza and Egypt, viewing it as critical to cutting off Hamas's supplies. This became a sticking point in negotiations.

By the end of August, the discovery of the bodies of six hostages escalated public anger, triggering massive protests. The protesters demanded the Netanyahu government to prioritise the release of remaining hostages. Despite growing pressure, Netanyahu maintained his stance on controlling the Philadelphi Corridor.

Israel is also fighting a war with Hamas ally Hezbollah in Lebanon. The two sides had exchanged rocket fire since the October 7 attack. The Benjamin Netanyahu government decided to send ground troops to Lebanon in September.

The situation in the Middle East remains very tense with the world eagerly watching Benjamin Neyanyahu's next step.

The killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 7 attacks, has significantly boosted Benjamin Netanyahu's image within Israel but it may escalate tension in the Middle East.

