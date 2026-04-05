Ashab al-Yamin, The Mystery Group Linked To Attacks In Europe

Europe has been seeing a number of small attacks for some time. Now, a little-known group called Ashab al-Yamin has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks across Europe.

The group has largely operated through Telegram channels, where it posts messages and videos taking credit for the incidents in different countries, according to the Financial Times.

The group, also known as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (Hayi), had no online presence before March 9, which raised doubts about whether it is a real, organised group or just a name being used. The timing of the attack is another issue, as officials are worried that Iran could be indirectly behind these attacks.

Three men in north London last month walked up to community ambulances carrying a can, set them on fire, and then ran away. The vehicles belonged to the Jewish medical service Hatzola.

However, this is not an isolated one. Similar incidents have been reported in countries like Belgium, the Netherlands, and France. These include small explosions and arson attempts, mostly targeting places linked to Jewish communities or Western institutions.

Julian Lanches at the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism think tank said, "A group emerging out of nowhere like this is unusual, as it had no known references, neither online nor offline, before March 9."

On March 9, a Telegram channel linked to a pro-Iran group said it was starting attacks against US and Israeli interests around the world. Just two days later, the same group, Ashab al-Yamin, claimed it had carried out a firebombing at a synagogue in Liege.

Around the same time, police in Paris stopped two teenagers from setting off an explosive outside a Bank of America office, and officials said that case also seemed linked to the same group.

The attacks seem to be mainly aimed at Jewish communities and US-linked banks. Police say the people arrested so far are between 14 and 23 years old, including 10 in the Netherlands, four in France, and three in the UK. In the UK case, three suspects, aged 17, 19, and 20, have been arrested and charged with arson.

However, Iran's embassy in London has denied any involvement in these incidents. "The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a responsible state, has always respected the principles of international law, including non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries," said Iran's embassy to London.

On the UK attack, the embassy rejected the accusations and said it had nothing to do with the actions of the individuals involved.