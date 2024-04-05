19-Year-Old Student Is World's Youngest Billionaire. Her Net Worth Is...

Several young heirs have recently joined the billionaire ranks.

Livia Voigt, a 19-year-old Brazilian student, has claimed the title of the world's youngest billionaire, according to the 2024 Forbes Billionaires List. This year's list is dominated by the youth, with the 25 youngest billionaires all aged 33 or younger, who have $110 billion collectively.

Who is Livia Voigt?

– Livia Voigt, the world's youngest billionaire, has surpassed Clement Del Vecchio, heir to EssilorLuxottica, who is only two months older than her.

– Livia Voigt's wealth comes from being one of the largest individual shareholders of WEG, the largest manufacturer of electrical motors in Latin America. The company was co-founded by her grandfather Werner Ricardo Voigt, alongside late billionaires Eggon Joao da Silva and Geraldo Werninghaus.

– Ms Voigt is currently attending university in Brazil and does not hold a seat on the board or executive position at WEG yet.

– Livia Voigt has a net worth of $1.1 billion. She, alongside her older sister Dora Voigt de Assis, is among the seven new faces in the youngest billionaire list 2024. Dora, 26, earned her architecture degree in 2020.

– Livia Voigt is part of the WEG legacy, which is a multinational corporation with factories in over 10 countries. In 2022, WEG recorded revenues of approximately $6 billion.

Several young heirs have recently joined the billionaire ranks. Ireland's Mistry brothers, aged 25 and 27, inherited sizable fortunes from Tata Sons, a Mumbai-based conglomerate, after their father's death in 2022. They each hold an estimated net worth of $4.9 billion.