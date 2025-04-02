Forbes 2025: List Of World's Youngest Billionaires

All but two of the world's youngest billionaires on the Forbes list for 2025 inherited their fortunes from their families. Only 21 people under the age of 30 made it to the big league, the Forbes Billionaire List 2025. The youngest among them is a 19-year-old German, Johannes von Baumbach.

While those between the ages of 50 and 79 made up about three-quarters of the world's billionaires, only 12 per cent were under 50.

Here's a list of ten youngest billionaires on the coveted list:

Youngest Billionaires in the World (2025)

Johannes von Baumbach (19) – Germany | Pharma | $5.4B Livia Voigt de Assis (20) – Brazil | Industrial Machinery | $1.2B Clemente Del Vecchio (20) – Italy | Eyeglasses | $6.6B Kim Jung-youn (21) – South Korea | Online Gaming | $1.3B Kevin David Lehmann (22) – Germany | Drugstores | $3.6B Franz von Baumbach (23) – Germany | Pharma | $5.4B Kim Jung-min (23) – South Korea | Online Gaming | $1.3B Luca Del Vecchio (23) – Italy | Eyeglasses | $6.6B Remi Dassault (23) – France | Diversified | $2.8B Maxim Tebar (24) – Germany | Chainsaws | $1.1B

Forbes' 2025 Billionaires List features a record 3,028 billionaires, with their combined wealth soaring to $16.1 trillion. Elon Musk tops the list at $342 billion, followed by Mark Zuckerberg ($216B) and Jeff Bezos ($215B). Larry Ellison ($192B) and Bernard Arnault ($178B) round out the top five.

The US leads with 902 billionaires, while India adds five more, reaching 205. Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, remains India's wealthiest person with a net worth of $92.5 billion. Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, holds the second spot with $56.3 billion. Savitri Jindal, the chairperson of the OP Jindal Group, has secured the third position with $35.5 billion,

This year's list shows a growing concentration of billionaires in the US, China, and India