Top 10 US Universities Based On Forbes Rankings 2024

Forbes has released its annual rankings of US colleges for 2024, with Princeton University once again securing the top spot for the second consecutive year. The university achieved high marks across all 14 evaluation criteria, which assess educational excellence, financial assistance, and career prospects. The university has an acceptance rate of 6%.

Here is the list of the remaining top 9 universities:

Stanford University

Situated in the San Francisco Bay Area, Stanford University has over 7,700 undergraduates and nearly 10,000 graduate students. Known globally for its strong STEM programs, Stanford also offers a broad spectrum of academic disciplines across seven schools, including humanities, law, and business. The university has an acceptance rate of 4%.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

MIT is renowned for its pioneering work in science and technology. With an acceptance rate of just 4%, it is highly competitive, admitting only 3.9% of over 33,000 applicants for the Class of 2026.

Yale University

Yale University continues to hold a prominent position among top U.S. universities. Yale had a notably selective admissions process in 2023, with an acceptance rate of 5%, logging one of its lowest figures in recent years.

University of California, Berkeley

The University of California, Berkeley, boasts a strong academic reputation with over 35,000 students and a diverse array of 350 degree programs across 130 departments. Berkeley's acceptance rate is 11%.

Columbia University

Located in Upper Manhattan, Columbia University is recognized for its diverse and inclusive environment. Its acceptance rate is 4%.

University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania, based in West Philadelphia, was founded in 1740. This Ivy League institution offers over 90 majors across its four undergraduate schools and has an acceptance rate of 7%.

Harvard University

Harvard University, the oldest higher education institution in the United States, has a long-standing reputation for excellence. Harvard's acceptance rate is highly competitive at 3%.

Rice University

Rice University, located in the heart of Houston, is a private research institution known for its rigorous academic programs and lively campus life. With an acceptance rate of 9%, Rice has made significant strides, entering the top ten for the first time. The university offers more than 50 undergraduate majors.

Cornell University

Cornell University has a selective admissions process with a 7% acceptance rate. The university hosts 16,071 undergraduate students, 10,213 graduate and professional students, and 2,950 faculty members. Cornell University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.