Top 10 Richest Indians On Forbes 2024 List

Mukesh Ambani leads the list.

Forbes has recently revealed its annual ranking of the richest Indians in 2024. As many as 200 Indians have made their mark this year, a significant increase from 169 in 2023. Their combined wealth is $954 billion, a 41% increase from last year's $675 billion.

Here is the list of the 10 richest Indians:

(It may be noted that all net worth figures mentioned are as of March 8, 2024, as reported by Forbes)

Mukesh Ambani (net worth - $116 billion)

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited which deals in petrochemical, oil, natural gas exploration, telecommunication and retail, leads the list with a net worth of $116 billion.

Gautam Adani (net worth - $84 billion)

Gautam Adani is the chairman of Adani Group, with interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and green energy, among others.

Shiv Nadar (net worth - $36.9 billion)

Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Technologies, one of the largest leading IT companies. In 2020, his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra took over his role as the chairman of the company he founded in 1976.

Savitri Jindal (net worth - $35.5 billion)

Savitri Jindal retains her status as the richest woman in India, climbing to the fourth position from sixth place last year.

Dilip Shanghvi (net worth - $26.7 billion)

Dilip Shanghvi is the founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, which is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies globally.

Cyrus Poonawalla (net worth - $21.3 billion)

Cyrus Poonawalla is an Indian entrepreneur who founded the Serum Institute of India, a leading global vaccine manufacturer. His life's work revolves around the pharmaceutical industry, with a focus on vaccine production to serve worldwide needs.

Kushal Pal Singh (net worth - $20.9 billion)

Kushal Pal Singh is an estate developer who serves as the Chairman of DLF Limited, a prominent real estate company in the country.

Kumar Birla (net worth - $19.7 billion)

Business conglomerate Kumar Mangalam Birla is the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. He belongs to the renowned Birla family, known for their influential business ventures in the country.

Radhakishan Damani (net worth - $17.6 billion)

Radhakishan Damani is a billionaire investor, entrepreneur, and the founder of Avenue Supermarts Limited. Avenue Supermarts Limited operates the popular retail chain D-Mart, making Mr Damani the founder of D-Mart as well.

Lakshmi Mittal (net worth - $16.4 billion)

Billionaire industrialist Lakshmi Mittal is the Chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaking company. He was born in India and is now a British citizen.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)