Who Gives Elon Musk "Emotional Support"? Hint: It's Not A Robot

Elon Musk's young children are often seen accompanying him during official engagements, from meetings with foreign leaders to the control room of a SpaceX launch. His four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, commonly known as "Lil X," is his most frequent companion and has been described by Musk as his "emotional support human."

This term was recently highlighted by the BBC after the child's appearance at a press briefing in the Oval Office, sparking discussions about the role of Musk's children in his professional life.

While Musk's child has become a regular presence during his public appearances, the appearance raised questions about the message it sends. Some commentators have noted that such a visible display of fatherhood might be perceived differently compared to a similar situation involving a woman in a high-power role. Stephanie McNeal from Glamour suggested that the public's reaction might differ if a woman in the American government brought her child to a press conference, highlighting the gendered differences in how parents are viewed in professional settings.

Musk's decision to bring his son to important events seems to send an intentional message, according to some experts. Irin Carmon of New York Magazine pointed out that Musk is likely trying to present himself as more than just an ambitious businessman or controversial figure online, but also as a devoted father with a balanced life. Musk's known stance on population growth further emphasizes the importance of this image, portraying his personal investment in the future and his commitment to family life.

While the public has reacted with both amusement and curiosity to Musk's "emotional support human," his son's presence reflects a broader shift in how parenthood is being integrated into high-profile professional spaces.