WHO Chief warned against the "politicisation of the pandemic." (File)

The World Health Organization chief on Thursday rejected as false an allegation from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he owed his position to a deal with China.

"The comments are untrue and unacceptable and without any foundation," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference, warning against the "politicisation of the pandemic.

