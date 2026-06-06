Who Are The Astronauts NASA Told To Evacuate During Leak On Space Station

NASA ordered five astronauts aboard the International Space Station to take shelter and prepare for possible evacuation for on Friday as a Russian crew tried to fix a leak of air on its portion of the orbital laboratory.

NASA reversed that order roughly two hours later and told the astronauts they could return to the station. Four astronauts on NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 mission took shelter in the Dragon spacecraft, along with Chris Williams, a NASA astronaut on the space station's Expedition 74 team. They are:

JESSICA MEIR, SPACECRAFT COMMANDER

American. Meir is commander of NASA's Dragon spacecraft for the SpaceX Crew-12 mission. The Caribou, Maine, native was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013. This is her second flight to space.

JACK HATHAWAY, SPACECRAFT PILOT

American. NASA astronaut Hathaway is the pilot for Dragon. A U.S. Navy commander from South Windsor, Connecticut, this is his first space flight.

SOPHIE ADENOT, MISSION SPECIALIST

French. A European Space Agency astronaut, Adenot was selected as an astronaut in 2022 after having earned an engineering degree in Toulouse, France, and served as a helicopter pilot and design engineer.

ANDREY FEDYAEV, MISSION SPECIALIST

Russian. A Roscosmos cosmonaut, this is his second long-duration stay. He spent 186 days in orbit as an Expedition 69 flight engineer in 2023.

The members of the Expedition 74 crew, which began December 8 and was due to end this summer, are:

CHRIS WILLIAMS, FLIGHT ENGINEER

American. A NASA astronaut and flight engineer for Expedition 74.

SERGEY KUD-SVERCHKOV, COMMANDER

Russian. The Roscosmos cosmonaut is commander of the Expedition 74 crew.

SERGEI MIKAEV, FLIGHT ENGINEER

Russian. The cosmonaut is a flight engineer for Expedition 74.

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