White House's Spanish Page Shuts Amid Trump's Crackdown On Immigrants

The shuttering of the page comes as Trump leads a crackdown on immigration that heavily targets Spanish speakers from neighboring countries.

White House's Spanish Page Shuts Amid Trump's Crackdown On Immigrants
43 million people in the US speak Spanish fluently, according to the Hispanic Council think tank.
Washington, United States:

President Donald Trump's administration has shut down the White House's Spanish language page.

As of this week, visitors to whitehouse.gov/es now see an error message and the words "page not found" beneath an image of the White House.

Below that, visitors can click on "go to home page" which directs to whitehouse.gov, where a video montage plays featuring Trump.

The move was immediately met with criticism.

"Put this back," Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer posted on X.

"Deleting this resource makes it harder for fellow Americans to access essential information, and does nada to lower the costs of groceries for Americans," he said, referencing the wave of inflation that some voters said was their reason for voting for Trump.

According to the Hispanic Council think tank, 43 million people in the United States speak Spanish fluently.

The shuttering of the page comes as Trump leads a crackdown on immigration that heavily targets Spanish speakers from neighboring countries.

Equally left in the dark by the page's closure, however, is the large contingent of Latino voters who helped put Trump in office.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

