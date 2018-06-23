White House Spokeswoman Asked To Leave Restaurant For Working For Trump A number of people criticized the restaurant-Red Hen, for the move on the it's Yelp page.

Sarah Sanders said she left politely after being asked to.



"Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left," Sanders said on the official Press Secretary Twitter account.



"Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so," Sanders said.



The Red Hen could not immediately be reached and their website did not appear to be working. A number of people criticized the restaurant for the move on the it's Yelp page.



Earlier this week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was confronted by protesters at a Mexican restaurant in Washington D.C. Protesters yelled "Shame! Shame!" and it came as the Trump administration defended its hardline immigration policy at the U.S.-Mexico border. © Thomson Reuters 2018



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



