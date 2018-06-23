White House Spokeswoman Asked To Leave Restaurant For Working For Trump

A number of people criticized the restaurant-Red Hen, for the move on the it's Yelp page.

World | | Updated: June 23, 2018 23:35 IST
Washington: 

Highlights

  1. Sarah Sanders says was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant.
  2. Sanders added that she politely after that.
  3. The restaurant however was not immediately available for comment.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Saturday that she had been asked to leave a Virginia restaurant the night before because she worked for President Donald Trump.

"Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left," Sanders said on the official Press Secretary Twitter account.

"Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so," Sanders said.

The Red Hen could not immediately be reached and their website did not appear to be working. A number of people criticized the restaurant for the move on the it's Yelp page.

Earlier this week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was confronted by protesters at a Mexican restaurant in Washington D.C. Protesters yelled "Shame! Shame!" and it came as the Trump administration defended its hardline immigration policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

