Who Is Karoline Leavitt, The Youngest-Ever White House Press Secretary?

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Karoline Leavitt, a 27-year-old campaign spokesperson, as the next White House press secretary, making her the youngest person to ever hold the role.

Ms Leavitt “is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator,” Mr Trump said. “I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People."

Who is Karoline Leavitt?

Karoline Leavitt comes from a middle-class business family in New Hampshire.

She studied communications and political science at Saint Anselm College, a Catholic institution in her home state of New Hampshire.

She interned at Fox News and in the White House press office during Donald Trump's first term.

She graduated in 2019 and worked as a presidential writer and later as assistant press secretary in Mr Trump's administration. She assisted press secretary Kayleigh McEnany during high-pressure briefings and worked against what she described as "biased mainstream media."

Ms Leavitt ran for Congress in 2022 for New Hampshire's first congressional district. She won the Republican nomination but lost the general election to Democrat Chris Pappas. Her campaign positions included cutting taxes, supporting law enforcement, promoting strong borders, and completing the border wall, aligning closely with Donald Trump's priorities.

Karoline Leavitt served as communications director for Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who has since been nominated by President-elect Trump as the US ambassador to the United Nations.

She served as the national press secretary for Donald Trump's campaign during the 2024 US presidential election.

She gave birth to her first child in July 2024, just before the US presidential election.

The previous youngest White House press secretary was Ron Ziegler, who held the role at 29 years old under then President Richard Nixon.