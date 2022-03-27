White House Clarifies Biden's Putin 'Can't Remain In Power' Remark

Biden on Saturday called Putin a "butcher" while meeting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw.

Joe Biden is not seeking "regime change" in Russia, the White House said Saturday, after the US president declared in a major speech that Vladimir Putin "cannot stay in power".

"The president's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region," a White House official said.

"He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."

