"Which Way, Greenland Man?" White House Posts Controversial Graphic

The White House posted a controversial graphic on Wednesday, showing Greenland has two options: US or Russian-Chinese influence.

The post featured two sledge dog teams with the Greenland flag, faced with a fork in the road. One path leads to the White House under clear blue skies, while the other shows dark storm clouds, lightning bolts, and flags of Russia and China.

The controversial post shared on X was captioned, "Which way, Greenland man?"

It came on the heels of US President Donald Trump repeatedly underlining that the Arctic island was crucial to US security and America would take it one way or another.

Denmark and Greenland, however, rejected the idea, stating that the vast, strategic, and sparsely populated island was not for sale.

The White House's post also reshared a Trump comment, where he doubled down on his intent to acquire Greenland, framing it as a critical requirement for national security.

"The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building," Trump wrote on X. He emphasised that NATO would be more effective with Greenland under US control, warning that if the US didn't acquire it, Russia or China would.

"NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable. IF WE DON'T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!" Trump wrote.

His tweet came ahead of a meeting between top Danish and Greenland diplomats with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House.

Following the high-level talks, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said that a “fundamental disagreement” with Trump over the future of Greenland remained unresolved.

Speaking at a press conference, Rasmussen described the discussions as "frank but also constructive," adding that Denmark and Greenland strongly opposed the Trump administration's continuous efforts to manage the semi-autonomous island.

“The President has made his view clear, and we have a different position. Ideas that would not respect the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of self-determination of the Greenlandic people are totally unacceptable," he was quoted as saying by TIME.

Trump has frequently threatened to take over the Arctic island, and he has appeared emboldened since invading Venezuela and taking its sitting President, Nicholas Maduro, under custody, a move many in the international community called the "abduction" of a sovereign nation's leader.